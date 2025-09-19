Ryan Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,791,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 17.1% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after buying an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $464.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $466.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

