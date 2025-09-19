Ryan Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 331 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.0% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $119.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.