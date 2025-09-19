Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in Cencora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $290.82 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Cencora’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,475 shares of company stock worth $19,080,900. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

