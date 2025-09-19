Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases 6,951 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 101.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

