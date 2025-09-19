Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $146.71 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,066 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $146,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $762.84 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $939.86. The firm has a market cap of $722.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $739.17 and a 200-day moving average of $772.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

