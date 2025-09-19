Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.27. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

