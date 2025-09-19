Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enzi Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $179.73. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $253.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.51.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.