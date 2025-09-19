Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,902 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $65,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $57.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

