Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.03.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.6%

WMT opened at $103.69 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $826.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.