Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

