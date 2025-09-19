Canoe Financial LP Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 1.8% of Canoe Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $128,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Wall Street Zen lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

NYSE ELV opened at $315.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $544.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

