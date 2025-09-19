AHL Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,920 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

