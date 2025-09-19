CWC Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.