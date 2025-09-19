Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $494,000 Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2,465.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GD stock opened at $324.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $330.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

