Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $264.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $286.04.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

