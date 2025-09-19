Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

