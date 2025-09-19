SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Purchased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

