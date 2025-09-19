Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Melius Research set a $740.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE GEV opened at $611.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $615.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.18. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.11 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

