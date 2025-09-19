Three Seasons Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 527 Strategy Inc $MSTR

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 527 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,410,000 after buying an additional 162,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 528,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 113,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Strategy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 42,473.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,973,000 after acquiring an additional 238,702 shares during the period. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its holdings in Strategy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 188,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $7,406,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,661,700. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and have sold 142,150 shares worth $59,289,351. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $349.12 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 3.82.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.74) EPS. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.50.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

