McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Bought by Clare Market Investments LLC

Clare Market Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $690.40 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $695.68.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

