Stolper Co Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Stolper Co acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,301,000. American Electric Power accounts for 2.7% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.