Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $97,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $417.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

