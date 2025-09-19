Sky Investment Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of USB opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

