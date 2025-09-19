Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 640 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of IJH opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

