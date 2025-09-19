Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $471,000 in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $211,824,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $301.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.