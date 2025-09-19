Sky Investment Group LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE MCD opened at $301.19 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day moving average is $306.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

