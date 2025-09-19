VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 4.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $21,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,514,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $316.97 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $318.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.77 and its 200-day moving average is $254.21.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

