Rep. Julie Johnson Sells NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NextEra Energy stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $70.78 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,124.70. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

