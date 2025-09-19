The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $108.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

