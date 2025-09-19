CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CocaCola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 762,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 471,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

