Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 59,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.9%

KO opened at $66.43 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

