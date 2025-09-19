Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

