Trust Point Inc. Buys 197 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.9%

TDG stock opened at $1,286.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,437.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,413.96.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.00 EPS. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,599.73.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $25,668,361. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

