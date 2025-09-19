IMPACTfolio LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.58 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53.

