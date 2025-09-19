Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stake Cut by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.5% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $435.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

