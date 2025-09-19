Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Dbs Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

