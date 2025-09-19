Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 124 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Galvan Research decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.34.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

