Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Raised by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $265.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $252.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $254.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.