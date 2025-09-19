Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $30.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

