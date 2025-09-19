Ryan Investment Management Inc. Makes New $6.98 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,303,523,000 after buying an additional 32,819,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,923 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,800,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $53.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

