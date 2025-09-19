YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Veralto by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Veralto by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,741,000 after purchasing an additional 136,708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

VLTO opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.29%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

