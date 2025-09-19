Canoe Financial LP Buys 2,463 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after buying an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,885,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $949,357,000 after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $293.90 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $358.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.67.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

