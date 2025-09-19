HF Advisory Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

HF Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

