HF Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

HF Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.3% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after buying an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after buying an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after buying an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $305,116.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,981.60. The trade was a 7.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,180. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

