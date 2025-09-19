Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,709,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,108,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,137,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $215.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.18.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

