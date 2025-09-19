Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

