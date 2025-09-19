Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VYM stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.