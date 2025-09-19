Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $202.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,136 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.9% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $202,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $85.13 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $86.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

