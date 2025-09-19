Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in MetLife by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Shares of MET opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

