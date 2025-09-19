Carderock Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 300 The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $278.28 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.62 and a 12-month high of $280.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.64 and a 200 day moving average of $263.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

